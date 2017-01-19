John Mellencamp to Premiere New Song on Katie Couric’s Online Interview Show Today

Courtesy of John MellencampJohn Mellencamp will premiere a brand-new song titled “Easy Target” this afternoon when he appears on the Yahoo! show The Katie Couric Interview. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform the tune live on the online program, which will air at 5 p.m. ET.

The track then will be made available for purchase as a digital download on iTunes starting at 6 p.m. ET, and also will be accessible via select streaming outlets.

“Easy Target” is described as Mellecamp’s “reflection on the state of our country,” and seems to …read more