John Mellencamp’s son Speck arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Courtesy of Monroe County JailJohn Mellencamp‘s youngest son, Speck, was arrested early Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana, on two misdemeanor charges — suspicion of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement. According to a Bloomington Police report, Speck, 22, was arrested after he and his 23-year-old brother, Hud, got into an altercation with a group of men outside a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop.

The report says Hud claimed that the incident started after the other men began “mouthing off” to the siblings. When police arrived at the scene, Speck had a bloody face and a cut …read more