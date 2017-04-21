John Oates, ex-Fleetwood Mac singer Bekka Bramlett cover Steve Forbert tune for upcoming tribute album

Credit: David AbbottHall & Oates singer John Oates has teamed up with one-time Fleetwood Mac singer Bekka Bramlett to cover the Steve Forbert tune “I Blinked Once,” for an upcoming tribute album titled An American Troubadour: The Songs of Steve Forbert. The track was released today, April 21, as the first single from the record.

Oates and Bramlett also shot a video for the soulful roots-rock song: it features them belting out the tune together on a soundstage and on a deserted country road, as well as capturing them taking a drive in an old convertible.