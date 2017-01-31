John Wetton, Veteran of Asia and King Crimson, Dead at 67

Picture: Lisa Nojaim

John Wetton, founding singer/bassist of Asia and a veteran of prog-rock bands including King Crimson, U.K. and Roxy Music, has lost a battle with colon cancer. He was 67.

With Asia, Wetton co-wrote and sang lead on the massive 1982 hit “Heat of the Moment,” as well as the band’s other big hits “Only Time Will Tell” and “Sole Survivor.”

Today, Asia drummer Carl Palmer, whose former Emerson, Lake & Palmer band mates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake both passed away last year, memorialized another musical collaborator in Wetton. “With the passing of my good friend …read more