John Wetton, Veteran of King Crimson, Asia, Dead at 67

John Wetton, bassist and former frontman of Asia, and a veteran of bands including King Crimson and Roxy Music has lost a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Today, Carl Palmer, who incidentally recently lost ELP collaborators Keith Emerson and Jeff Lake, memorialized another musical collaborator in Wetton, with whom he played in Asia. “With the passing of my good friend and musical collaborator, John Wetton, the world loses yet another musical giant,” Palmer said in a statement.

"John was a gentle person who created some of the most lasting melodies and lyrics in modern popular music.


