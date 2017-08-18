Johnny Cash’s children denounce Charlottesville protester who wore shirt with his name on it

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesThe five children of the late Johnny Cash took to Facebook to release a statement regarding a protester wearing a T-shirt bearing the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s name last Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

At the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, a 32-year-old counterprotester named Heather Heyer died when a man drove his car into a crowd.

“We were alerted to a video of a young man in Charlottesville, a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, spewing hatred and bile. He was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the name of Johnny Cash, our father. We …read more