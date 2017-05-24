Join KIXI In Observing The Memorial Day National Moment Of Remembrance

So much courage . . . So much pride

We remember and honor the brave men and women who have died in service to our country to safeguard our freedoms. Their legacy is service. Their heritage is sacrifice. Their gift is freedom. They are the truest of heroes. Wherever you are, join us on Memorial Day at 3:00pm local time for the National Moment of Remembrance.

Last Monday In May

by John T. Bird, Birmingham, Ala.

Last Monday in May we pause to remember those who died

with so much courage so much pride.

They’ll never come back but memories endure

to remind us of freedom: fragile, pure.

We’re worthy of their sacrifice if we pause each

day not just on the last Monday in May.

The Museum recognizes Memorial Day with a musical performance by the Boeing Employee Concert band, followed by a special ceremony commemorating fallen U.S. Service Members.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony will be Colonel Leonard J. Kosinski, Commander, 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

11 AM – Noon: Boeing Employees Concert Band

Noon – 1 PM: Memorial Day ceremony

Veterans and active U.S. Military personnel receive FREE admission to the Museum with identification.