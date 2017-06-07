Jon Bon Jovi among stars confirmed to take part in 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Courtesy of Songwriters Hall of FameJon Bon Jovi and Whoopi Goldberg are among the celebrities who will serve as performers and/or presenters at the 48th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner. The ceremony will take place Thursday, June 15, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Among the other notable people who will either perform or present awards at the gala include and the famed songwriting team of Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff — who are the co-chairmen of the Hall of Fame — music mogul Irving Azoff, Train frontman Pat Monahan, Usher, …read more