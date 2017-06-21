Jon Bon Jovi honored for his charitable work at Washington, DC, gala; President Obama sends video message

Credit: Norman Jean RoyJon Bon Jovi was presented with the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation’s 2017 Service to America Leadership Award at the organization’s Celebration of Service to America Awards gala, held Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

The New Jersey rocker received the prestigious honor for his efforts aiding homeless, hungry and poverty-stricken people, including his work as chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

In accepting the award, Bon Jovi discussed his philosophy behind his charitable work.

“There is a misconception that homelessness is a choice. I have yet to meet …read more