Journey guitarist Neal Schon hired to compose the music for the new film “Burden of Freedom”

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Scoop MarketingJourney‘s Neal Schon has signed on to compose the score for an in-production theatrical film called Burden of Freedom. Schon will also serve as an executive producer of the movie, which tells the story of U.S. Army Captain Brian Daniel, who was stricken with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after returning home from the Iraqi War.

Daniel was a member of the 101st Airborne Division, known as the Screaming Eagles, and in 2003 took part in the historic Battle of Najaf in Iraq. The film wants to raise awareness of the numerous veterans …read more