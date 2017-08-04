Journey Through the Past: Neil Young issuing previously unreleased 1976 studio album

Reprise RecordsNeil Young has announced plans to issue an archival studio album titled Hitchhiker on September 8. The 10-track collection was recorded live at Indigo Studios in Malibu, California, on August 11, 1976, and features Young accompanying himself on guitar.

Hitchhiker is available for pre-order now on CD, vinyl and as a digital download. Young’s online store is offering exclusive bundles packaging the CD or the LP with a themed campfire mug.

Hitchhiker offers stripped-down early renditions of eight tunes that went on to appear on other Young albums, including “Pocahontas,” “Powderfinger,” …read more


