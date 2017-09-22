Journey’s Jonathan Cain releasing Christmas album

Identity Records/The Fuel MusicJonathan Cain is stepping out with a Christmas album.

The longtime Journey keyboardist, co-writer of such hits as “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Who’s Crying Now,” will release Unsung Noel on October 13. The disc features 10 new songs written by Cain, as well as several holiday classics.

Cain plays piano, keyboards and sings lead vocals on the project, also arranged and produced the album at his state-of-the art Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville.

He explains, “The music came to me over the course of two recent Journey tours, and I recorded the entire album during a 10-day break this spring. …read more