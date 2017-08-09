Journey’s Jonathan Cain says band isn’t breaking up despite conflicts with Neal Schon

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty ImagesDespite recent tensions that have arisen between longtime Journey band mates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon, Cain says the group has no plans to go their separate ways.
A TMZ reporter asked Cain if Journey was breaking up while the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and his wife — televangelist Paula White — were at a Los Angeles airport Tuesday, and Jonathan declared, “No way.”
The conflict between Schon and Cain apparently stems from a late-July tour that Jonathan and his wife, plus Journey bassist Ross Valory and singer Arnel Pineda, were given of …read more