Judge blocks Lynyrd Skynyrd movie

Ian Dickson/RedfernsA federal judge in New York has permanently blocked the making of a movie about Lynyrd Skynyrd and the 1977 plane crash that claimed the lives of Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines.

The movie was being developed by Cleopatra Entertainment with former Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle. The Van Zant estate and other Skynyrd members or their representatives filed suit last month claiming Pyle was violating a 1988 agreement between the former band members about when and how the band’s name and story could be used. U.S. District Court Judge Robert W. Sweet agreed …read more