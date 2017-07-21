Judge keeps Madonna’s personal items off the auction block until September

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCMadonna‘s panties are still safe — for now.

On Thursday, two days after the New York Supreme Court stopped an auction house from selling off some of Madonna’s personal possessions, a judge ruled that the Court’s temporary restraining order will stand until the next court date, September 6.

The judge wants more details and plans to depose Madonna to get them. Until that date, Gotta Have It Collectibles is not allowed to sell or advertise the items online.

The items in question are a pair of worn panties, a used hairbrush with …read more