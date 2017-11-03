Judge officiates wedding of former heroin addict bride he once sentenced

Bill Jensen(SHAKOPEE, Minn.) — A Minnesota woman who was sentenced to jail when she was eight months pregnant for drug use was married more than three years later by the same judge who sentenced her.

Jennifer Jensen, 24, of Shakopee, Minnesota, married Bill Jensen, 27, last month in an outdoor ceremony attended by friends and family, including Jennifer Jensen’s 3-year-old son, Jackson.

Scott County Judge Chris Wilton married the couple in a setting that was far different than the first time he met Jennifer Jensen, in March 2014.

