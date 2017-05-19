Judge rules Prince’s six siblings are legal heirs to his estate

Theo Wargo/WireImageOver a year after Prince died, a Minnesota judge has ruled that the late musician’s six siblings are the legal heirs to his estate.

The ruling came Friday in Carver County, MI, where Prince lived and worked on his Paisley Park estate. Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, and Prince’s five half-siblings are his heirs: Omarr Baker, Alfred Jackson, Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, and John R. Nelson.

Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, died without leaving a will — or at least, none that’s so far been found. Beginning …read more