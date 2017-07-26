Judy Collins “delighted” about upcoming Stephen Stills duets album and tour, kicking off tonight

Credit: Anna WeberStephen Stills and Judy Collins kick off their U.S. tour in support of their upcoming duets album, Everybody Knows, tonight at the Ravinia Festival in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois.

The record, the title of which was changed from Stills & Collins, will be released on September 22, while the trek is mapped out all the way through a November 4 concert in Brooks, California.

Everybody Knows celebrates the 50th anniversary of Stills and Collins’ musical partnership and friendship, and features new versions of songs tied into the singers’ shared history, along …read more