Justin Hayward, Jon Anderson & more stars featured on new two-CD compilation from French musician Alan Simon

Cherry RedThe Moody Blues‘ Justin Hayward, Yes‘ Jon Anderson and Mick Fleetwood are among the many stars featured on Songwriter, a compilation of the work of French folk-rock musician Alan Simon that’s just been released as a two-CD set. The album, which previously was only available on vinyl, includes tracks from various albums by Simon, who is known for creating concept albums based on Celtic myths and history.

Among the other guest artists appearing on the Songwriter collection are late Asia frontman John Wetton, longtime Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Jeremy …read more