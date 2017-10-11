Ka-ching, Sting! Rocker will reportedly bank $50 million from NYC penthouse sale

Eric Ryan AndersonPoor Sting: He and his wife, Trudie Styler, took a $6 million hit on the price for their New York City penthouse. According to Page Six, the couple listed the property in May for $56 million, but they’re “only” getting $50 million for it.

Page Six reports that the couple first bought the duplex penthouse at 15 Central Park West back in 2008 for $27 million. The place has 5,500 square feet of living space, plus a 400-square-foot terrace, three bedrooms, and a home office. As for why they sold, …read more