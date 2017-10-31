Kansas, Foghat, Dave Davies part of lineup for 2019 Rock Legends Cruise

Courtesy of Native American Heritage AssociationIt doesn’t set sail until February 2019, but the seventh installment of the Rock Legends Cruise has unveiled the initial artists who have been confirmed to take part in the seagoing classic-rock festival.

Kansas, Foghat and founding Kinks guitarist Dave Davies are among the acts who will be rocking out during the cruise, which runs from February 14 to 18.

Also aboard for the nautical extravaganza will be blues legend Buddy Guy, Southern rockers The Outlaws and the Foghat side project Earl & the Agitators. The Rock Legends Cruise VII will set sail from …read more