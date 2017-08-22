Kansas releasing live album documenting “Leftoverture” 40th anniversary tour

InsideOut MusicLast year, Kansas launched a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their breakout album, Leftoverture, showcasing a full performance of the multi-platinum record. Now, Kansas has announced plans to release a new album this fall called Leftoverture Live & Beyond. It includes performances from 12 shows the group played during the spring 2017 leg of the trek.

Leftoverture Live & Beyond will be released November 3, and will available as a two-CD digipak, a four-LP 180-gram vinyl box set and a digital download. Fans can pre-order the album exclusively at KansasBand.com beginning Wednesday, …read more