Kansas Woman Runs First Full Mile Since Leg Amputation

iStock/Thinkstock(WICHITA, Kan.) — As a registered nurse who used to spend 90 hours a week on her feet, losing part of her leg was exceptionally difficult for Paulina Archibeque.

But just over a year after the amputation, the 49-year-old of Wichita, Kansas, was able to run her first full mile with the help of a prosthetic.

“To me, it was going to be embarrassing, I was so worried I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Archibeque told ABC News. “I was afraid I was going to trip because my foot doesn’t bend on the prosthetic.”

In December 2015, Archibeque underwent a conventional foot …read more