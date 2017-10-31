Katherine Jackson resigns as Blanket Jackson’s co-guardian

Tasos Katopodis/Getty ImageKatherine Jackson has resigned as co-guardian of Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Blanket, according to paperwork filed earlier this month at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

T.J. Jackson, the youngest son of the 87-year-old matriarch’s son Tito, previously served as co-guardian to the 15-year-old, but now, will be the teen’s sole guardian.

Katherine and T.J. Jackson also previously served as co-guardians for Michael Jackson’s older two children, Prince and Paris, who are now 20 and 19, respectively.

“Katherine is no longer needed to fulfill the duties that were necessary when joint-guardians were appointed on September 14, 2012,” the court …read more