KC and the Sunshine Band keeping booties shaking with new single, “Movin’ Your Body”

Sunshine SoundsKC and the Sunshine Band is bringing some heat to the dance floor just in time for summer with a brand-new single called “Movin’ Your Body.” The recently released track offers an updated version of the group’s classic disco sound, driven by a pounding beat and catchy modern synths.

“With all the tension in the world right now, I wanted to write a song to help people escape and leave their worries behind,” says KC and the Sunshine Band frontman Harry Wayne Casey about the track. “I want people to get onto …read more