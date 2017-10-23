Keep On Loving Yule: REO Speedwagon releasing expanded version of 2009 Christmas album

Rhino EntertainmentREO Speedwagon has prepared an expanded and remastered edition of its 2009 holiday album Not So Silent Night: Christmas with REO Speedwagon that’s available now as a digital download and will be issued on CD and vinyl in the coming weeks. The updated digital edition of the album features several tracks that didn’t appear on the original release, including a new version of the veteran rock group’s 2010 yuletide tune “I Believe in Santa Claus.”

People purchasing the CD and LP edition of the reissue will be able to download the


