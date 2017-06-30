Keep on Rockin’: Neil Young appearing on Facebook Live today to debut new song and video

Credit: Julie GardnerNeil Young has just released a brand-new song called “Children of Destiny,” which he recorded with his recent collaborators Promise of the Real and that’s available at various digital retailers and streaming services. An accompanying video for the tune will premiere today at 2 pm. ET/11 a.m. PT on Young’s official Facebook page.

Neil and his son Micah Nelson will appear on Facebook Live to introduce the video. Promise of the Real is led by one of Willie’s other children, Lukas Nelson. It’s not clear what involvement Micah had in the …read more


