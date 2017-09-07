Keep on “Truckin'”: Dead & Company announce new fall US tour

Courtesy of Dead & CompanyThe Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company wrapped up a spring-summer U.S. tour in July, but now the band has announced plans for another stateside trek this fall. The outing gets underway with a two-night stand at New York’s famous Madison Square Garden on November 12 and 14 and is scheduled through a December 8 show in Sunrise, Florida.

Other major cities the group is slated to visit include Philadelphia; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Detroit; Columbus, Ohio; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta; Dallas; and New Orleans. Tickets for most of the …read more