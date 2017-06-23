Keeping the Faith: Billy Joel will be the graduation speaker at his old high school

Credit: Myrna SuarezBilly Joel will return to his alma mater — Hicksville High School in Hicksville, New York — on Saturday to help the Class of 2017 celebrate its graduation, Newsday reports.

The event is taking place 50 years after the Piano Man’s own commencement was originally scheduled, although he didn’t actually graduate, because he was shy one English credit. He finally received his diploma in 1992 during a return visit to the school.

Billy will be among the guest speakers at the 2017 ceremony, which will be held on the …read more