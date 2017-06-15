Keith Richards pays tribute to “remarkable” Anita Pallenberg

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty ImagesRolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has shared a brief but touching tribute to his former romantic partner, Italian-German actress and model Anita Pallenberg, who died Tuesday at the age of 73.

On his Twitter feed, Richards posted a vintage black-and-white pic of Pallenberg taken by photographer Michael Cooper along with the message, “A most remarkable woman. Always in my heart.”

Richards and Pallenberg were a couple from 1967 to 1980, and had three children together: a son Marlon, born in 1969; a daughter Angela, born in 1972; and a son Tara, who died at …read more