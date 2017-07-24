Keith Richards says The Rolling Stones will be recording new music “very, very shortly”

Credit: Mark SeligerWhen The Rolling Stones released their latest album, Blue & Lonesome, this past December, some of the band members revealed they’d been working on some original music when they decided to make the blues covers record. Now, in a new video Q&A, guitarist Keith Richards says The Stones are moving forward with an album of new original songs.

“We are very, very shortly cutting some new stuff and considering where to take it next,” Richards reports in the new clip, which has been posted on his official YouTube channel.

