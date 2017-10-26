Kenny and Dolly “go out like rock stars” at the Gambler’s Farewell Celebration

ABC RadioWednesday night in Nashville, the Gambler played his final hand, in a concert celebrating his 60-year-career and marking his retirement from touring.

For most of the evening, Kenny Rogers sat at the corner of the stage with his wife Wanda, watching as the hottest stars in country music and legends from the worlds of rock, R&B and Broadway interpreted his songs. The night didn’t reach its peak however, until Kenny closed the show by doing one last set with his longtime friend and duet partner, Dolly Parton.

Then, the music video for Kenny and