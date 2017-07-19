Kenny Rogers announces farewell concert to feature a final performance with Dolly Parton

Webster PR/Blackbird PresentsKenny Rogers knows when, and how, to fold ’em. The pop-country legend will mark the end of his performing career with a special star-studded concert on October 25 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. “All in for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” will include a final performance with his famous duet partner Dolly Parton, along with appearances from a variety of other well-known artists.

The show’s lineup also features country artists Little Big Town, Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson; Broadway and Frozen star Idina Menzel; pop-rocker Elle King; and alternative-rock band The Flaming Lips, …read more