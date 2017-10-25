Kidney stones, mountain remedies and a “Chemo Hero”: Dolly Parton talks medicine with Dr. Oz on Thursday

Webster PR/Sony Pictures Television

Look for Dolly Parton to make a special appearance on Dr. Oz this Thursday, October 26.

The country-pop legend icon stops by to discuss a variety of topics, including the “mountain medicine” she grew up with, as well as her own personal battles with kidney stones.

Parton also takes Dr. Oz on a visit to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville during the show. Dolly recently donated $1 million to the facility, where her niece Hannah Dennison was treated for leukemia as a child. Hannah is the inspiration for the songs “Chemo Hero” and …read more


