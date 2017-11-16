Kids’ simple Christmas wishes will break your heart

(Things of My Very Own) Things of My Very Own, an organization in Schenectady, N.Y. that helps kids in crisis, shared the Christmas wishes of some of the children they work with.(NEW YORK) — There’s nothing like a little perspective to make a person realize how lucky they are.

While many are clamoring for the iPhone X this holiday season, some kids in this country are in need of the basics, like food.

Rayn Boncie, founder of Things of My Very Own, an organization that provides crisis intervention services to children impacted by extensive abuse and/or neglect, posted this message on Facebook …read more