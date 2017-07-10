‘Kill the bill, don’t kill me:’ Health care protesters descend on Capitol Hill

Kristen Edwards/Twitter (WASHINGTON) — Over 100 protesters from across the U.S. gathered outside high-profile Republican senators’ offices on Monday to voice their opposition to the GOP’s Senate bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The demonstrators — some of whom are doctors, nurses, health care aides and patients with chronic health conditions — crowded around the offices and refused to leave, prompting the U.S. Capitol Police to physically remove them from the site. Organizers said demonstrators came from 21 U.S. states.

A total of 80 protesters were arrested. No senators were present during the demonstrations.

