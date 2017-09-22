Kingsman: The Golden Circle’s Jeff Bridges says co-star Elton John “comes to the party all guns blazing”

John Russo © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox FIlm Corp.Director Matthew Vaughn wanted to put Elton John in his movie 2014 Kingsman: The Secret Service but couldn’t find a way to work him into the plot. But Vaughn did get Elton into the new sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle — and one of Elton’s Oscar-winning co-stars gives his performance a big thumbs up.

In Golden Circle, in theaters today, Jeff Bridges plays Champagne, a member of the U.S. spy agency Statesman, the counterpart to the U.K.’s Kingsman spy agency. Elton plays himself, and Bridges tells ABC Radio …read more


