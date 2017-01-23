Kinks Frontman Ray Davies’ New Solo Album, “Americana,” to Be Released in April

Legacy RecordingsTired of waiting for a new solo album from Ray Davies? Well, you won’t have to wait much longer, as the founding Kinks frontman has unveiled official details about his long-awaited new solo effort, Americana, which will be released on April 21.

Americana, which is a companion piece to his 2013 memoir of the same name, features 15 tracks, as well as spoken-word interludes of Davies reading passages from his book.

The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer recorded Americana with the veteran U.S. roots-rock group The Jayhawks at The Kinks’ Konk …read more


