Kinks Guitarist Dave Davies Announces Release Date of New Album; Adds Concerts to Tour Schedule

Credit: Al Pereira2017 is shaping up to be an eventful year for founding Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, who just revealed the release date for Open Road, the new album he recorded with his son Russ. According to Dave’s rep, the collaborative collection arrives on March 31.

Davies reports that he and his son began work on Open Road in June 2015 and finished the project this past October.

"[W]orking together on this has been one of the most exciting music projects I've ever worked on, and I'm expecting great things for it," Dave says in a statement.