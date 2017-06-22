KISS’ Gene Simmons abandons application to trademark “devil’s horns” hand gesture

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty ImagesTake heart, heavy-metal fans: you can now feel free to flash the popular “devil’s horns” hand gesture without worrying if KISS bassist Gene Simmons will sue you.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer filed an application to officially trademark the hand gesture earlier this month, but he now has abandoned his attempt to register the trademark.

According to documents on the United States Patents and Trademarks website, Simmons submitted a request to abandon his application on Tuesday, and the office accepted his request the following day.

Simmons filed <a class="colorbox" …read more