KIXI Programming Changes

Like the song says “There’ll be some changes made…” involving some KIXI programs. We’re saying goodbye to a long-time KIXI friend, and welcoming a new member to the KIXI family.

For several years “Shake, Rattle, Showtime” has brought us great music and more from the days of Doo-Wop and early Rock ‘n Roll. The show has decided to cease production. We thank host Jim Parsons and the entire “Shake, Rattle, Showtime” crew for all the great music and memories.

Taking over the Sunday afternoon 2pm – 6pm time slot is “Dick Clark’s Rock, Roll, and Remember”, the soundtrack of your life. Dick Clark defined an era in our culture and even now, his name will always be synonymous with the greatest hits of the Rock & Roll era. For many fans and listeners, hearing Dick Clark on the radio right now is a fitting tribute to his legacy as a broadcasting pioneer and a tastemaker in music. And KIXI will bring you “Dick Clark’s Rock, Roll, and Remember”. It’s the very best in oldies as hosted by the most revered broadcast icon of our generation. And really, only a station like KIXI could bring back “Dick Clark’s Rock, Roll, and Remember” to our listeners!

A couple of shows will be moving to different time slots.

“Sounds of Sinatra” is moving to the Sunday, 6pm – 8pm time slot. It’s still the timeless music of Frank Sinatra hosted by long-time Sinatra friend Sid Mark. So put a little swing into your Sunday evenings.

“Crime Club” with Bruce Caplan is moving to Saturday evenings at 7pm, and will continue to be heard Saturday nights at Midnight. So now, Saturday night is really Crime Time on KIXI.

We know you’ll enjoy the new show on KIXI, and that you’ll enjoy your favorite shows at their new times.