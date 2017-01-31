Klaus Voormann Releasing Deluxe Version of His Graphic Novel About the “Revolver” Album Cover

Genesis PublicationsLast August marked the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles‘ classic album Revolver, and in conjunction with the milestone, the band’s longtime friend Klaus Voormann created a graphic novel that told the story of how he designed the record’s memorable cover art. Now, a deluxe limited-edition version of the book, called Revolver 50: Birth of an Icon, will be released on March 2.

The updated version of the book has been dubbed the “Grammy Anniversary Edition” because its publication date will come 50 years to the day after Voormann won a Grammy Award …read more