Kool and the Gang to Headline Grammy After-Party

Sam Erickson/44 PicturesR&B legends and Grammy winners Kool and the Gang top the list of performers at the official after-party for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Dubbed the 2017 Grammy Celebration, the event takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, February 12, immediately following the 59th annual Grammys. It regularly attracts Grammy winners, record executives and various celebrities who’ve attended that night’s ceremony.

Robert “Kool” Bell and his band will be joined by past Grammy nominee Gavin DeGraw at the party, which will also feature a Jazz Lounge and a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” theme. …read more