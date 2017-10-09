Kraziness in the Kennel Kicks off the Gonzaga Season

Zags impress in front of a packed house

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men’s basketball is back. The Zags unveiled its Final Four banner along with some new faces at the 2017 Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel Saturday.

Fans were treated to a full day of action, beginning with pictures with the NCAA West Regional trophy, inflatables and other activities at the Pre-Kraziness Carnival on the McCarthey Athletic Center South Lawn. The show moved inside at 4 p.m. with player and coach introductions, the unveiling of the Final Four banner and highlight reels that preceded the main attraction.

A three-point shootout and dunk contest started things off inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. Josh Perkins won the three-point contest, while Brandon Clarke was crowned the dunk contest champion.

Head coach Mark Few then split his teams into two squads for a 15-minute scrimmage. The Red squad held off the Blue team, 31-26. The Red team made 58 percent of their shots from the field, including 3-of-7 from behind-the-arc. Johnathan Williams and Jesse Wade both scored eight points, while Perkins had seven points and three assists. Williams pulled down four rebounds.

Rui Hachimura scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds for the Blue squad. Silas Melson and Jacob Larsen both finished with seven points.

Gonzaga opens the season with an exhibition against The College of Idaho on Nov. 4. The first regular season game kicks off three consecutive home games and is on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., against Texas Southern.