L.A. to Proclaim January 4 “The Day of The Doors” to Mark 50th Anniversary of Band’s Debut Album

Courtesy of The DoorsThis Wednesday, January 4, marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Doors‘ landmark self-titled debut album, and in celebration of the milestone, “The Day of The Doors” will be proclaimed in the band’s hometown of Los Angeles.

The surviving Doors, John Densmore and Robby Krieger, as well as family members of the late Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek, will attend the proclamation ceremony, which will be held in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood, where the group was formed. L.A. Councilmember Mike Bonin will make the proclamation at the public event, which will take …read more