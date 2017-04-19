Las Vegas now has vending machines to dispense clean needles for IV drug users

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — Las Vegas now has a new tool to fight HIV and hepatitis C: vending machines that dispense clean needles.

Local health officials announced this month they have started a needle exchange program in an effort to prevent an outbreak of blood borne diseases, a potential occurrence among intravenous drug users. In Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, approximately nine percent of HIV cases are found in people who use drugs intravenously, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. To combat a rise in HIV infections and other diseases, the Southern Nevada Health District and Trac-B Exchange, …read more


