Lauded prog-rock drummer Bill Bruford releasing box set focusing on his eponymous band

Winterfold RecordsBill Bruford is among the most respected drummers in the history of the prog-rock genre, having played with Yes, King Crimson and Genesis at different points in his career. Now, a new and expansive box set called Bruford 1977-1980: Seems Like a Lifetime Ago that focuses on the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s eponymous band Bruford is scheduled to be released on October 28.

Bruford’s group also featured guitar virtuoso Allan Holdsworth, bassist Jeff Berlin and keyboardist Dave Stewart — not to be confused with the founding Eurythmics member of the same name.

