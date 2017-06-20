Lawsuit over planned biopic about tragic 1977 Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash headed to trial in July

Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1976 (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)A lawsuit involving a recently reported Lynyrd Skynyrd biopic focusing on the tragic 1977 plane crash that claimed the life of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant and other band members is scheduled to go to trial on July 11, Deadline reports. The suit, which was filed last month by Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington, singer Johnny Van Zant and the estates of deceased band members Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines and Allen Collins, is seeking to block production of the film, titled Street Survivors: The …read more