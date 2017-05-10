Legally blind fourth-grader gets gift of sight for his birthday

Ryan McVay/iStock/Thinkstock(MARYVILLE, Tenn.) — A legally blind fourth-grader in Tennessee got the birthday gift of a lifetime recently when his school surprised him with glasses giving him perfect vision.

On Friday, Lanier Elementary in Maryville presented Andrew Borden, 10, with eSight3 eyewear. He’d been told the gift was for his class of rising fifth-graders. The cameras were rolling as he

screamed with joy, realizing the contents of the box were actually for him.

“These glasses brought me from a faraway distance of 2,200 to 20/20,” Andrew told ABC affiliate WATE-TV recently. “This would make things a whole lot easier, from reading to …read more