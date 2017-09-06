Lesbian couple welcomes babies thanks to gay donor friends

iStock/Thinkstock(SANFORD, Florida) — A lesbian couple in Florida has welcomed a son and a daughter after their gay friends agreed to be their donors.

Mariely Martinez, 34, and her wife, Carla Melendez, 32, gave birth to children one month apart thanks to their friends Juny Roman, 33, and Alex Torres, 30, who are also married.

At first, Melendez said, she and Martinez were researching ways to find donors online.

“We wanted to have the dads to be part of the babies’ lives,” Melendez told ABC News. “We knew at that at some point the babies were going to ask us, ‘Who’s my dad? …read more